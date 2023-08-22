True Crimes of Asia: Years after Taipei subway stabbing spree, mental health awareness still lacking

TAIPEI – Kneeling in front of a scrum of reporters, an anguished couple asked for their son to be put to death as soon as possible.

“Only by doing so may the pains inflicted on the victims and the wounded and their families be slightly eased,” the sobbing father said outside a Taipei metro station. “Although he is our child, the crime he committed is unforgivable.”

The mother bowed repeatedly, her head hitting the ground each time.

The scene dates back to May 2014, days after their then 21-year-old son Cheng Chieh went on a stabbing spree on the Taipei subway, killing four people and injuring 24 others.

The incident was met with shock and distress throughout Taiwan, where violent crime is rare. It also sparked fear across the capital, Taipei, bringing metro ridership down by nearly one million in the 10 days that followed.

It reignited fierce debate over the island’s use of capital punishment, with angry Taiwanese demanding that Cheng pay for the crime with his life, while rights groups called for the death penalty to be abolished.

Ultimately, he was executed with three gunshots to the heart in May 2016, less than three weeks after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence. This sparked controversy and rumours of political gain, as it seemed unusually expeditious.

“By killing this person, some people would argue that the sensation of justice is emotionally satisfying. Yeah, but I say, for how long?” Cheng’s defence attorney, Mr Leon Huang, told The Straits Times in the fifth episode of the True Crimes of Asia podcast series.