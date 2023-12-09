Letter from Shaolin

Trending in Shaolin: China’s gongfu monks draw fans online but also raise eyebrows

Aw Cheng Wei
China Correspondent
Warrior monk Yan Cong has 25,000 followers on Douyin, where he shares snippets of temple life and displays of Shaolin martial arts. ST PHOTO: AW CHENG WEI
Updated
1 min ago
Published
3 min ago
DENGFENG, Henan - Shaolin warrior monk Yan Cong spends his days preparing meals for his seniors, attending Buddhism classes and practising martial arts, with training sessions that can last for hours on end.

But the 20-year-old monk, who was ordained in April, will still find time to update his Douyin account. On the short-video platform, he shares with his 25,000 followers snippets of his life at China’s most famous monastery, including videos of himself performing martial arts moves with sticks and spears or just his bare fists.

