Tree hugging, bead play and mango seeds: Chinese youth seek novel ways to relieve stress

This is not the first time that young people have raised novel “pets”. For example, Chinese college students have shared online their experiences of raising stones and cardboard box “dogs”. These “pets” share similar characteristics - they do not cry, make noise or get sick.

Tree hugging has also become a new form of stress relief for young people.

“You may think you are hugging the tree, but in fact, the tree is embracing you,” one netizen shared. Many others who have experienced tree hugging have said that their anxiety has been alleviated, and they feel a sense of communicating with nature.

In cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou and Zhengzhou, some people have even organized “tree-hugging interest groups” and regularly plan tree-hugging activities.

“I came across someone online saying that hugging a tree can relieve stress. I tried it and felt truly relaxed,” said a young office worker identified only as Mr Ma.

“In those brief seconds, it felt like the tree released a lot of pressure and stress from me.”

Another young Chinese, only known as Mr Wu, finds joy in watching short videos of mundane activities before sleeping.

“I especially enjoy watching stress relief videos, like trimming horse hooves, washing blankets and cutting soap. After watching them, I feel like the stress of the day is relieved, and it’s easier to fall asleep.”

Earlier this year, playing with strings of plastic beads became popular among elementary school students who claim the sound of rubbing the beads between their fingers is relaxing. Other toys such as stress balls have also gained popularity.

The popularity of these stress relief methods reflects the youths’ need to release emotional pressure. According to public data, there are currently more than 800 companies in China with names, business areas, products, services or trademarks containing the term “stress relief”. In 2022 alone, more than 70 new registered companies with this focus were added. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK