Travellers to Japan can pack lighter as airline offers seasonal clothing rentals

Travellers to Japan will soon be able to access an environmentally friendly source to dress themselves in while saving on luggage space.

In a bid to reduce their carbon footprint, Japan Airlines (JAL) and trading house Sumitomo Corporation will offer to lighten travellers’ luggage by renting them clothes for their trip catered to seasonal needs.

The Any Wear, Anywhere clothes rental service will be launched on Wednesday, according to its website.

Users of the service will be required to submit information at least a month in advance covering their flight details, duration of stay and preferred clothing size. The clothes will be delivered to their hotels in Japan.

Rental costs will start from 4,000 yen (S$37) and will vary depending on the number of items.

The rental service will be available only on JAL flights to Japan until August 2024, Nikkei Asia reported.

Sumitomo Corp is considering extending the service to other airlines in the Oneworld alliance, which includes Qatar Airways, Qantas, British Airways and Malaysia Airlines.

Offering travellers an option to bring less clothing is intended to reduce their luggage weights and consequently reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to JAL, a reduction of 1kg for a flight from New York to Tokyo will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 0.75kg as the aircraft would consume less fuel.

The clothes rental will be twinned with Sumitomo Corp’s drive to reduce wardrobe waste and the growing number of discarded fast fashion items.

Used and new items will be offered through the Any Wear, Anywhere service in collaboration with Japanese dry cleaner Hakuyosha and local lifestyle brand Wefabrik, which operates a business-to-business marketplace that helps local apparel retailers sell excess inventory.