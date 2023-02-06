Travel recovery sends Japan hotel room prices soaring

TOKYO – Hotel room prices in Japan climbed nearly 20 per cent in December compared with the same month before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A big reason for the soaring prices has been the jump in the number of overseas travellers to Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Their numbers have climbed since the Japanese government loosened Covid-19 border restrictions last October.

Hotel room prices have also gone up owing to a labour crunch that has forced some hotels to limit the number of rooms on offer, and this has in turn cut supply and pushed prices higher.

Last December, the average price of a hotel room in Japan was 17,127 yen (S$172), according to American hotel market data company STR.

The figure was 10.8 per cent higher than that of last November.

Last December’s average was also 18.4 per cent higher than the average in December 2019.

It marked the second consecutive month that the average price was higher than the same month in 2019.

The occupancy rate stood at 75 per cent, just under the 2019 rate of slightly over 80 per cent.

The highest average room price last December – about 83,000 yen – was recorded at the Palace Hotel Tokyo.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, 1.37 million foreign travellers arrived last December. This is 54 per cent of the December 2019 total.

There has also been an increase in domestic travel, boosted by government subsidies.

In addition to a worker shortage, higher energy prices have contributed to the spike in hotel room prices.

“We are forced to keep our occupancy rate at 80 per cent of normal days because we can’t hire enough people, so the price per room is rising to secure profit,” said an executive at a hotel in Tokyo.