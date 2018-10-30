Trains covered in Hello Kitty designs to be launched in Japan on Nov 1

Theme park Hello Kitty Land Tokyo and Japanese railway operator Keio Corporation are launching the first ever trains covered entirely in Hello Kitty designs on Thursday (Nov 1).

This follows news of a Hello Kitty-themed shinkansen bullet train earlier this year in June, and a Hello Kitty shinkansen-themed cafe in July.

The new Hello Kitty trains will be deployed on the Keio Line, one of Tokyo's major train lines.

One out of 10 trains will be decorated entirely with Hello Kitty and other popular characters from the theme park.

After a 30-minute ride from Shinjuku, the train will arrive at Tama Centre Station, which serves Hello Kitty Land Tokyo. Visitors to the theme park are also welcomed by Sanrio character-themed decorations at the station.

A special ticket, the "Amusement Passport", combining the entrance ticket for the theme park and a day pass for the Keio and Inokashira railway lines at a discounted fare, will also be issued from Thursday.