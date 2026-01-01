Straitstimes.com header logo

Train collides with car at rail crossing in Japan’s Saitama prefecture

A train that collided with a car is seen near a level crossing in Shiraoka, Saitama Prefecture, on Jan 1, 2026.

The car was severely damaged, and part of the train’s cars derailed.

PHOTO: YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

A local train bound for Koga from Hiratsuka collided with a car at a level crossing on the JR Utsunomiya Line in Shiraoka, Saitama prefecture, on Jan 1.

According to local police, a person was trapped inside the car, and rescue operations were under way.

According to East Japan Railway (JR East), as at 3.30pm local time on the day, service on the Utsunomiya Line was suspended in both directions between Tokyo and Utsunomiya Stations due to the accident. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

