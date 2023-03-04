Traditional costumes see growing popularity among youngsters in China

BEIJING - Dressed in long robes, a crowd of young people wanders around pavilions and royal gardens, with their flowing sleeves and heavily embroidered skirts gently swaying in the breeze.

They are not actors on a movie set, but hanfu enthusiasts at a themed event in Beijing.

“Over a decade ago, hanfu fashion was an obscure subculture, but relevant activities nowadays often draw thousands of participants,” says Ms Liu Xiang, an organiser of the event.

Benefiting from the growing popularity of social media and a craze for traditional culture, hanfu, a traditional style of clothing once worn by the Han people, has enjoyed a fresh lease of life thanks to a new wave of young Chinese devotees, including Ms Liu.

Ms Liu, a 1980s-born rocket scientist, is also a cofounder of a hanfu community in Beijing called Hua Yan Hui.

The community was founded in 2011 following a hanfu revival movement that emerged from the desire to express national identity and growing cultural confidence. Since then, Ms Liu has been volunteering to support the group.

“My passion for hanfu came from two of my friends who are fans of traditional Chinese clothing,” Ms Liu says. Her interest grew as she learned more about the culture behind it and acquired her first hanfu costume.

At first, people who wore hanfu in public were occasionally greeted with derision, while more passersby asked about their clothing style, says Ms Liu.

More young people are taking to wearing adapted hanfu as they believe the best way to preserve tradition is to adapt it to modern life.

Ms Yang Kunning was born in the 1990s and works in public relations. She is fond of sharing her love for hanfu online. She opened an account on the video-sharing platform Bilibili and posted videos featuring herself wearing the traditional attire.

Thousands of comments and likes pour in to her channel as viewers find her videos attractive and creative - blending traditional culture with modern dance movements.

“Social media has made hanfu culture popular in China and abroad,” says Ms Liu. “Traditional culture has no national or ethnic boundaries.”

Savvy companies and factories also see the massive potential in hanfu-related industries.