Trade pact with South Korea ready to sign: Trump

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A revamped trade agreement with South Korea is ready to be signed, United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Sept 18).

"The trade deal with South Korea has been fully negotiated and ready for signature. We may sign it at the United Nations or shortly thereafter," Mr Trump told reporters, referring to this month's UN General Assembly.

US and South Korean officials in March unveiled a revised version of a 2012 trade pact, which will allow for increased US auto exports, an extended tariff on South Korean-made pickups and a cap on imports of South Korean steel, among other provisions.

As he had with other trade pacts, Mr Trump had denounced this South Korean agreement as unfair and a job destroyer.

"That was a terrible deal for the United States. Now it's a fair deal," Mr Trump said on Tuesday.

The US President was speaking at a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.