Trade, not N. Korea nukes, on agenda for China, South Korea and Japan talks

SEOUL – South Korea, Japan and China will likely skip tricky geopolitics and tackle trade, supply chain stability and visa-free tourism instead as they convene in Seoul for their first summit in five years.

President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the South Korean capital on May 27, with a slew of bilateral meetings scheduled the day before.

Despite North Korea conducting ever-more advanced weapons tests and China staging military drills around Taiwan, experts expect the summit to ignore security issues and seek common ground for easy diplomatic wins.

It will be important for all sides to show “they are committed to maintaining the momentum for cooperation”, Asan Institute for Policy Studies research fellow Lee Dong-gyu told AFP.

The problem is that “the political positions of the three countries differ significantly”, he said, pointing to increasingly close ties that Seoul and Tokyo have with China’s arch-rival Washington.

The three countries have starkly “divergent stances” on key issues, including Pyongyang’s nuclear threats and growing ties with Russia, making it almost impossible to form a consensus, Dr Lee said.

As a result, and to ensure the trilateral meeting is a success, “these topics would not be addressed and they would rather vaguely talk about and emphasise the cooperation of the three countries”, he said.

‘Squeezing out’ cooperation

Mr Yoon, who took office in 2022, has sought to bury the historical hatchet with former colonial power Japan in the face of rising threats from the nuclear-armed North.

China is North Korea’s largest trading partner and a key diplomatic ally, and it has previously resisted condemning Pyongyang for weapons testing, instead criticising joint US-South Korea drills.

It is likely that Beijing will once again resist pressure from Tokyo and Seoul to do more to rein in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, experts say.

“Nothing substantial will come out of the summit in terms of security,” Mr Daisuke Kawai, deputy director of the University of Tokyo’s economic security research programme, told AFP.

But the thaw in Seoul-Tokyo ties has left China “increasingly viewing the two governments as united in their measures against Beijing”, he said, and a key motivation for the meeting will be to “soften that dynamic and tension”.

Seoul and Tokyo are “worried about a further escalation of military tensions in East Asia, especially with a Taiwan crisis in mind”, he said, meaning their relationship with Beijing will be crucial.

So the leaders will seek topics they can all agree on, such as cooperation on regional disaster response and boosting trade, Mr Kawai said.

Japan and China are also “especially keen” to resume visa-free trips, he said, and are “squeezing out possible ways to cooperate”.