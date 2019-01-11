Trade deal between US and China possible, but expect hostilities to continue

BEIJING - China's top trade negotiator Liu He is expected to travel to Washington on Jan 30 and 31 to kick off high-level trade talks with the United States.

His visit was confirmed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who told reporters about it at a briefing, Bloomberg reported on Friday (Jan 11).

The visit to Washington by Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser is a continuation of this week's talks in Beijing, and signals that both sides are making progress towards a possible trade deal before March 1 - the deadline before the US imposes heightened tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports.

But while news of Mr Liu's visit and the results of trade negotiations in Beijing have buoyed hopes that an accord can be reached in the trade war that has seen billions of dollars of imports from both countries slapped with tariffs, analysts point out that both sides remain far apart on core US concerns.

This is one of the main reasons why any deal reached might only be a temporary pause in trade hostilities.

After the Beijing round of trade discussions ended on Wednesday, both sides released public statements on the proceedings.

While the general tone of both statements was positive, Beijing's comments contained few details apart from them setting a foundation for future talks.

Washington's statement, on the other hand, indicated that both sides still "occupy distant positions on structural issues that form the core of US key demands, such as China stopping state subsidies for its state-owned enterprises (SOEs)", said a report released on Friday by Fitch Solutions Macro Research.

Associate Professor Li Mingjiang of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies said this creates a "huge challenge for subsequent negotiations".

"The Americans want China to treat SOEs basically as normal market players, but if you look at Chinese policy statements by top leaders, they want to continue the old way of handling SOEs," he said.

He also said that while the US might want Beijing to play a smaller role in managing the economy, it is difficult for the Chinese to make concessions in this area.

The economic reality of China is such that the government would continue to play a big role in managing the economy, as this is linked to the political mandate of the Chinese leadership, he said.

Veteran Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan shares a similar view - he wrote in the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute's January Asean Focus report that dominance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) gives any business linked to it a privileged position.

"In effect this means every Chinese business because no Chinese business can succeed against the will of the Party. It is precisely that privilege that the US and other countries deem unfair," he wrote in the report released this week, adding that Chinese leaders would not take measures that compromise party dominance.

This makes the the likelihood of a "softer deal" being struck, which does not address these structural issues, said Fitch Solutions' Asia country risk analyst Darren Tay.

The Chinese have already pledged to purchase a "substantial amount" of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods and other products from the US, said Washington in its statement. It has in recent weeks also taken some measures to address US concerns, including releasing a draft foreign investment law banning forced technology transfers.

"However, this would still leave key disagreements unresolved, which could result in re-escalation in future," said Mr Tay.

This possibility is something the Chinese are fully cognisant about. In recent days, even as Chinese state media praised the progress made at the trade talks, they have also urged caution, saying that disputes over trade will continue.

Both the nationalist tabloid Global Times and China Daily flagged the increasingly hardline stance the US is taking on China.

"Sino-US disputes over trade, technology and national security will continue. So China should be fully prepared to tackle them appropriately," said a China Daily op-ed on Tuesday.