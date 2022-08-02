Toyota unit falsified emissions data from at least 2003, probe finds

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-sponsored probe showed on Tuesday (Aug 2).

The investigative committee tasked by truck and bus maker Hino Motors blamed the scandal on an environment where engineers did not feel able to challenge superiors, in a rare criticism of corporate culture in Japan.

The committee, composed of lawyers and a corporate adviser, was set up by Hino this year after it admitted to falsifying data related to emissions and fuel performance of four engines.

Its findings detail an inflexible atmosphere where it was difficult for staff to feel "psychological safety".

A sense of past success on the part of management helped engender the culture, said committee chairperson Kazuo Sakakibara, who was the former head prosecutor at the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

"The magnitude of their past successes has made them unable to change or look at themselves objectively, and they have been unaware of changes in the external environment and values," he said. "The organisation has become an ill-organised one, where people are unable to say what they cannot do."

Hino's president Satoshi Ogiso apologised to reporters. He said management took its responsibilities seriously.

He said he received a message from Toyota's president Akio Toyoda, who said the misconduct at Hino betrayed the trust of all stakeholders.

The company said it would come up with a new corporate governance system within three months.

It said the committee had found evidence of falsification stretching back to at least October 2003, as opposed to the previously disclosed timeframe of around 2016.

The Transportation Ministry, which revoked the truck maker's certification of the affected engines in March, said it would conduct an on-site investigation of the company.

Hino has recalled close to 47,000 vehicles made between April 2017 and March this year. An additional 20,900 would be recalled, it said.

Toyota owns 50.1 percent of Hino.

Hino has joined a string of Japanese automakers involved in improper emissions tests. In 2018, the government said Mazda Motor, Suzuki Motor and Yamaha Motor had improperly tested vehicles for fuel economy and emissions.

Subaru and Nissan Motor were under scrutiny for the same reason the year before.

The accuracy of automakers' emissions data was thrown into doubt in 2015, when Germany's Volkswagen admitted it had installed secret software in hundreds of thousands of US diesel cars to cheat emissions tests, and that as many as 11 million vehicles could have similar software worldwide.