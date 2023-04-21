New Toyota chief Koji Sato wants to drive Asia’s green transformation

TOKYO – Toyota Motor, the world’s biggest automaker and Japan’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, has been dismissed by analysts as a laggard in the development of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

But president and chief executive Koji Sato has stressed that there are multiple pathways to the company’s ultimate goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“It’s not about the number of BEVs that we sell, but about how much Toyota is able to reduce carbon emissions,” he said in response to a question by The Straits Times at a small group interview with the media on Friday.

The 53-year-old is a through-and-through Toyota man who joined in 1992 and succeeded family scion Akio Toyoda as chief on April 1.

While Toyota has failed to keep pace with companies such as Tesla of the United States and China’s BYD in the development of BEVs, he said that this was not the be-all and end-all in the race for industry dominance, given that regions such as developing Asia lack the necessary infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“Perspective is very important. We need to think about the entire planet in order to achieve carbon neutrality, and the solutions must match the speed of development and the needs of each region,” he added.

“For example, there are countries with no power infrastructure. If we try to introduce BEVs there, we will not bring any convenience to customers, especially if infrastructure construction cannot keep up.”

Toyota is the world’s largest automaker by sales, moving 9.57 million units globally in 2022. But just 0.26 per cent of this figure, or 24,466 vehicles, were BEVs.

At a news conference earlier in April, Mr Sato said that Toyota will launch 10 new BEV models by 2026, with the aim of selling 1.5 million units a year.

“When we look at our global business portfolio, we have to look at the needs of each region and be practical to promote electrification in each market,” he said, adding that the US, China and Europe are key markets for BEVs.

“We’ll need to adjust to different speeds and have different solutions that we can offer for each of these different regions, especially for Asia.”

Mr Sato insisted that going green has long been a key focus for Toyota, which had already cut carbon emissions by 30 per cent between 2000 and 2019 with its development of hybrid vehicles.

The next step is to slash emissions by a further 50 per cent by 2035, with the ultimate aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

To achieve this, one priority is to popularise hybrid vehicles, including plug-in models, across Asia as a transitional means towards carbon neutrality, he said.