TOKYO – Toyota Motor has suspended taking orders for its Prius model cars to address a product recall due to faults found on rear door handle parts, a spokesman said on April 17.

Toyota is recalling 135,305 Prius vehicles in Japan manufactured between Nov 24, 2023 and April 3, Japan’s transport ministry said earlier.

Toyota’s recent suspension of a production line at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan was because of quality checks for Prius cars, the spokesman added. REUTERS