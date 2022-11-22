‘Toxic Twitter’ activists ramp up pressure on brands after Trump account reinstated

SAN FRANCISCO - A coalition of civil rights activists on Monday urged Twitter’s advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform after its owner, Mr Elon Musk, lifted the ban on tweets by former US president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump’s account, which Twitter suspended after the US Capitol riot on Jan 6, 2021, citing the risk of further incitement of violence, was reinstated over the weekend. Some 90 per cent of Twitter’s revenue comes from selling digital ads.

The groups in the Stop Toxic Twitter coalition complained that Mr Musk has vowed to advertisers that Twitter would take a considered approach to reinstating banned accounts and convene a new content moderation council. No such council has been created as of Monday.

“It was a real breach,” Mr Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, a left-leaning media watchdog that is part of the coalition, said on Monday. He said Mr Musk “was lying from the beginning”.

“In less than three weeks, Musk has gone back on every promise he made to civil-rights leaders and advertisers,” said Ms Jessica Gonzalez, co-chief executive of media and democracy group Free Press, which is also part of the Twitter coalition.

Twitter, which lost much of its communications team when Mr Musk slashed the staff shortly after taking over, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This month, he complained that pressure from the activists has already caused a “massive drop in revenue”.

Twitter began reinstating banned or suspended accounts late last week, including the comedian Kathy Griffin, as well as Mr Trump.

The platform also reinstated the personal Twitter account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday.

Of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers by total spending this year, 51 have paused ads, according to private conversations with the coalition, public statements or spending data provided by ad measurement firm Pathmatics, Mr Carusone said.

The coalition is asking brands that have not publicised their Twitter pause to issue public statements and help generate pressure on the other 49 advertisers that have taken no action, he said.

“You need to take a stand and draw the line,” Mr Carusone said. “It’s important for big spenders to say they have stopped.”

The coalition will consider naming the companies later this week if they have not issued a public statement about pausing ads, he added.