Tourists in South Korea can show ID, make payments and receive tax refunds with TripPass app

Tourists in South Korea are now able to show their identification details, make payments and receive tax refunds through an app, as part of the Seoul government’s plan to attract more visitors to the country.

According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec 10, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said the new functionalities on the TripPass app allow tourists to explore the country without having to carry their passports and credit cards.

Visitors can pay for their purchases and rides on public transport after linking their debit card to the app.

Currently, visitors are allowed to make payment and receive tax refunds only at CU convenience stores and other designated shops.

By the first half of 2024, visitors will be able to make payment and receive tax refunds at GS25 convenience stores, Hyundai department stores and Shinsegae duty-free shops.

The app is expected to be beneficial for small merchants in Seoul, as shop owners will just have to scan QR codes to use the service without having to buy passport readers or payment terminals to accept overseas credit cards, said the report.

Android users are now able to access the updated app, while iPhone users will be able to use the new functions by late January 2024.

The service expansion is part of the government’s goal to attract 30 million international visitors by 2026.

In 2023, Seoul’s government launched taxi-hailing service Taba for foreign tourists, and implemented a real-time, interactive translation service at tourist information centres at Myeong-dong station in central Seoul.

By April 2024, the translation service will be introduced at five other subway stations in the city, including Seoul station and Itaewon station.

“The city government will ensure overseas visitors experience a safe and convenient Seoul by supporting start-ups with innovative ideas,” said Mr Kim Young-hwan, director-general of the city government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau.

“We will strive to attract 30 million tourists more quickly and create a convenient city for visitors travelling alone.”