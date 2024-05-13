Tourist dies after falling off Hong Kong’s iconic Lion Rock

A 37-year-old tourist from mainland China died after falling off the popular Hong Kong landmark Lion Rock mountain on May 12.

The police said he was reported to have lost his footing as he climbed a rock face and fell about 25m, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on May 12.

They said they were informed about the incident at around noon, and were told the tourist was unconscious, added the SCMP.

The man, surnamed Liang, was flown by a Government Flying Service helicopter to the hospital, and he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Liang was believed to be part of a group of about a dozen people who had begun their hike at about 10am, added the SCMP.

The police said that investigations are ongoing.

Lion Rock, a 495m-high mountain with rugged escarpments on the west side, is a popular hiking area for both locals and visitors. From its top, visitors can view Kowloon Peninsula, Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island.

This is not the first fatality recorded on the mountain.

In September 2022, a 36-year-old man fell off a cliff on the rock near its lion head formation. His body was found some 80m downslope by rescuers.

In January 2023, a 55-year-old woman was on a hiking trip on the mountain with five people when she plunged about 20m down a cliff. She was taken unconscious to a hospital where she later died.

Beijing on May 11 announced the addition of eight Chinese cities to a list of 51 under a scheme where mainland residents may travel to Hong Kong on their own, instead of having to join a tour group.

This is part of efforts to boost Hong Kong’s economy. The “Individual Visit Scheme” started in 2003 as part of an agreement between mainland China and Hong Kong, and will apply to the eight cities from May 27.

Hong Kong saw about 766,000 visitor arrivals from the mainland between May 1 and May 5 during China’s Labour Day Golden Week holidays, said news agency Xinhua.