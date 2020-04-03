Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary amid risk of coronavirus rebound

A woman looks at her mobile phone as she sits on a balcony in China, on March 10, 2020.
A woman looks at her mobile phone as she sits on a balcony in China, on March 10, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
WUHAN (REUTERS) - Residents of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in China that emerged late last year, should strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out unless it is necessary, the city's Communist Party chief said.

Mr Wang Zhonglin was quoted as saying in a statement published by the Wuhan city government that the risk of a rebound in the city's coronavirus epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

 
 
 
 

