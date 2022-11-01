Top South Korean officials apologise for deadly crowd crush, admit to flaws in crowd control

SEOUL – Top South Korean officials have issued their first apologies over the Halloween crowd crush that killed at least 156 people, while others have vowed to plug deficiencies in the country’s current system to effectively manage massive crowds.

As grief turns to rage, people are questioning why there were no proper measures by government agencies to prevent overcrowding.

The authorities also drew flak for deploying more police officers to manage a large-scale demonstration last Saturday than to manage the 100,000-strong crowd expected in Seoul’s nightlife hub Itaewon.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday admitted the government needs to overhaul its public safety system to address current deficiencies, while President Yoon Suk-yeol suggested the use of drones and other digital means to better manage crowds in the future.

Mr Han said in a briefing to foreign media: “We will prepare a crowd accident prevention and safety control system through a detailed investigation of the cause, to prevent accidents like this from recurring.”

Hundreds of partygoers attending Halloween events in Itaewon got caught in an entangled mess when two crowds moving shoulder to shoulder in opposite directions converged in a narrow downhill alley, causing some people to tumble and others to fall like dominoes.

The death toll is expected to increase as 33 people were seriously hurt, while another 124 suffered minor injuries. Most of the casualties are in their 20s and 30s.

Caving under growing public pressure, at least five officials have come out on Tuesday to apologise for the deadly crowd crush.

Among them was Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, who was under fire for saying earlier that dispatching more police or emergency personnel would not have helped to prevent the tragedy.

Bowing during a Parliament session, he voiced “deep regrets” over his remarks, saying: “I deeply apologise to the people that the recent accident occurred despite the state holding infinite responsibility for the people’s safety.”

National police chief Yoon Hee-keun admitted that the police’s response to multiple emergency reports about the severity of the situation right before the deadly crowd crush had been “insufficient”.

Bowing his head in apology during a press briefing, he vowed a thorough investigation to “clearly uncover the truth and determine responsibility”.

Mr Nam Hwa-yeong, acting commissioner-general of the National Fire Agency, expressed regret at the high number of casualties and admitted that there was a “complete shortage of emergency responders”.