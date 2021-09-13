Asian Insider

Top party officials could pass resolution on history to bolster Xi's bid for third term

China Correspondent
President Xi Jinping is widely expected to seek a third five-year term as general secretary at the party congress next year.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    29 min ago
BEIJING - Top communist party leaders will gather in Beijing in November for what is shaping up to be the most important meeting ahead of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) 20th congress next year.

The party could pass its third resolution on its history, an important political document that would signify President Xi Jinping's hold over the party and further consolidate support for his bid for a third term in power, say observers.

