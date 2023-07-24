China’s economy ‘facing new difficulties’ as post-Covid recovery loses steam: Top leaders

BEIJING – China’s top leaders said the Chinese economy was facing “new difficulties and challenges” in a meeting of the 24-person Politburo on Monday.

The country’s highest-ranking officials gather annually at the end of July to review the economic situation before their traditional summer break in August.

In 2023, they met as the post-Covid-19 recovery in the world’s second-largest economy was running out of steam, due in large part to sluggish consumer spending.

“The meeting pointed out that the current economic operation is facing new difficulties and challenges, mainly due to insufficient domestic demand, operational difficulties for some enterprises, high risks and hidden dangers in key areas, and a complex and severe external environment,” a readout of the meeting on state broadcaster CCTV said.

The Politburo agreed on Monday that China must “implement precise and effective macroeconomic regulation, strengthen countercyclical regulation and policy reserves”, according to CCTV.

The meeting, headed by President Xi Jinping, also called for efforts to expand domestic consumption and “adjust and optimise real estate policies in a timely manner”, CCTV said.

Dismal data

A run of dismal economic data over recent months has ramped up calls for officials to unveil support measures.

China in July said its economy grew 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, much weaker than the 7.1 per cent predicted in an AFP survey of analysts.

The disappointing result came in spite of the very low base of comparison with 2022, when the country was hit by a series of Covid-19 lockdowns in major cities.

In quarter-on-quarter terms – considered a more realistic basis for comparison – growth came in at 0.8 per cent, well down from the 2.2 per cent seen in January-March, the first full period after the removal of zero-Covid-19 restrictions.

Youth unemployment jumped to a record 21.3 per cent in June, up from 20.8 per cent in May.

And the property sector remains in turmoil, with major developers failing to complete housing projects, triggering protests and mortgage boycotts from home buyers.

While the People’s Bank of China in July cut interest rates and authorities pledged to help the troubled property sector, there has been very little concrete action out of Beijing.

“The key to watch from the meeting is not specific policy measures, but the policy tone set by top leaders,” Macquarie economist Larry Hu wrote in a note.

“The government mentioned ‘strengthening countercyclical policies’, but the tone related to fiscal and monetary policies seems not significantly different from before,” said Mr Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.