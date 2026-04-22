Too ‘fatty’: China has a glut of pork but consumers aren’t biting

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BEIJING – Madam Liu Xingxiang has not bought meat since the Spring Festival in February, despite noticing that the price of pork, her family’s protein of choice, has dropped.

The 60-year-old retired small-business owner said she had already stocked up on meat during the festive season, and in any case, her family has been eating less of it these days.

“Growing up, my family did not have much money, so whenever there was pork on the table, we would just eat happily. There was no such thing as health awareness,” said Madam Liu, who lives on the outskirts of Beijing .

These days, even though her family has more disposable income, she is cutting back on the amount of pork they consume as she considers it “fatty”, opting for more vegetables on their plate instead.

Madam Liu’s dietary shift reflects a broader problem confronting China’s pork market.

In recent weeks, China’s wholesale pork prices have fallen to their lowest levels in eight years as supply has surged, but cheaper pork is not necessarily stimulating demand as the middle-class shifts towards “lighter” proteins like chicken and fish.

China is grappling with an oversupply of pigs after years of aggressive expansion by industrial-scale farms pushed hog production beyond what the market can absorb, complicating Beijing’s efforts to stave off deflation.

Consumer prices in March rose a slight 1 per cent, with some observers saying it is a step towards exiting a years-long deflationary mindset but do not yet mark a turning point as the rebound appears driven by imported energy costs rather than broad domestic demand.

At the same time, the war in the Middle East has raised feed costs due to supply disruptions, further squeezing margins for pig farmers across the countryside.

Live pig prices declined to 10.03 yuan (S$1.87) per kg in the second week of April, marking the 10th consecutive week of decline. Pork prices have also declined, sinking to 22 yuan per kg in the last week of March, down 16.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Beijing has stepped up intervention and, at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs’ meeting on April 18, urged producers to accelerate the culling of low-productivity, ageing breeding sows and weak piglets, control new productive capacity and restrain “blind expansion”.

It was the ministry’s second meeting in a month focused on hog production capacity.

The Ministry of Commerce said on April 2 said it would carry out a second round of frozen pork stockpiling for state reserves after an earlier round in March, a move typically deployed when prices fall sharply enough to trigger official warning mechanisms.

In 2025, China produced a record 59 million tonnes of pork, about half the global total. Other major pork producers include the European Union and the United States.

China’s pork industry has gone through peaks and troughs in the past decade. The outbreak of African Swine Fever in 2018 triggered an acute shortage in pork supply and drove prices to record highs.

As the virus was contained in early 2021, pork supply recovered quickly, aided by large-scale pig farming by big companies with mechanised modern facilities, where the livestock could be kept isolated from future viruses.

China’s pork market is largely domestic, and exports only account for around 3 per cent of the global total. In December 2025, the central province of Hunan started exporting chilled pork to Singapore for the first time.

While there is a supply glut, the proportion of pork in Chinese families’ meat consumption has fallen from 80 per cent to 60 per cent over the past two decades, according to data by consultancy firm McKinsey .

Official data showed that the average Chinese person ate 28.1kg of pork in 2024, down from 30.5kg in 2023.

Analysts said the supply and demand imbalance is likely to persist in the near term, with the downturn reflecting not just another cyclical glut but also technology upgrades and industry consolidation within China’s pork industry.

Ms Pan Chenjun, senior animal protein analyst at Rabobank ​in Hong Kong, described the current oversupply as a “transitional issue”, as advanced technology has increased production faster than capacity is adjusting to match higher efficiency.

Farming structure has also shifted, with smaller producers and individual farmers having exited the industry. Today, pig farming is mainly done by medium-sized family farms and large-scale companies, said Ms Pan.

Modern pig farms now pack tens of thousands of pigs into vast, multi-storey buildings, including two 26-storey farms in the central province of Hubei that can produce 1.2 million pigs a year.

At this point, state intervention, such as reserve purchases, has more of a signal effect than a real effect, said Ms Pan.

“Capacity control is the key measure that will support the market performance at a later stage,” she said.

In 2025, China produced a record 59 million tonnes of pork, about half the global total. ST PHOTO: MICHELLE NG

Pain for pig farmers

Already, the transition is proving painful for producers.

A pig farmer in Dezhou, Shandong, told state broadcaster CCTV Finance in a news segment aired on April 15, that with feed and labour costs rising, the cost of raising a pig is close to 1,000 yuan, while current prices mean he loses nearly 500 yuan on every pig sold.

In Hubei, some farmers told CCTV they were losing 250 to 300 yuan on every pig they sold and had begun reducing capacity.

Even China’s leading pig breeding companies have not been spared. The world’s largest pig breeder company Muyuan Foods reported a 16.45 per cent drop in profit in 2025, while Wens Foodstuff reported a 43.59 per cent decrease in profit.

At a wet market in central Beijing on a Friday morning, where a handful of elderly shoppers were milling around, a butcher lamented to The Straits Times that business has slowed significantly since the Spring Festival.

“I don’t know if people are buying their meat online or if they are just not eating as much as before,” said the butcher, who gave her last name as Wang.

Pork has long held a unique place in Chinese culinary culture . The meat is so vital to the Chinese diet that Beijing maintains frozen pork reserves to smooth supply shocks and price swings.

Pork inflation used to play an important role in China’s headline consumer price index (CPI), a key guage of inflation, and Chinese economists had to become experts on pig farming to make accurate forecasts.

That is no longer the case today as the average monthly weighting of pork in the CPI basket has declined from a peak of 3.2 per cent in 2020 to 1.9 per cent in 2026, according to estimates by Nomura, reflecting more stable supply and pork’s diminished role in household consumption.

For consumers like Madam Liu, lower pork prices alone may not be enough to revive demand as health considerations increasingly shape what ends up on the dining table.

“Even if prices go down further, people won’t necessarily buy more because everyone I know is eating less pork and more lean meats,” she said.