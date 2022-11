SEOUL - With the first public appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s 10-year-old daughter last week triggering speculation that she has been chosen as his successor, experts say it is too early to tell, but it is not impossible for the male-dominated country to have a woman in charge.

The Kim family has ruled the reclusive state from the beginning. Founder Kim Il Sung handed over power to his oldest son Kim Jong Il, who passed it on to his third son Jong Un.