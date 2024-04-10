Too busy for politics? South Korea’s young voters on what motivates them

SEOUL - High youth unemployment, feuding politicians and a cost of living crisis: Young South Korean voters told AFP what was on their minds as they voted – some for the first time – in elections on April 10.

This election cycle, younger voters were outnumbered by those over 60, official data showed, and at polling booths across the capital Seoul, there were visibly more older voters casting their ballots.

AFP spoke to some younger voters to find out what was going on.

Hard to find jobs