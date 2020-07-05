Tokyo's first woman governor Yuriko Koike wins re-election: Local media

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike won a second term in an election on Sunday (July 5), national public broadcaster NHK projected, as the city tries to keep a fresh surge of Covid-19 in check and maintain hopes of hosting the Olympics in 2021.

Ms Koike, the first woman elected to govern the 14 million-strong city, prevailed over 21 challengers and is set to win another four-year term, NHK said based on exit polling. She gained support over the past few months for her management of the disease, which bolstered her popularity ahead of the election.

Her victory comes after the daily tally of confirmed cases nearly doubled to 131 on Saturday in just three days, and Ms Koike asked residents of the capital not to travel to other parts of the country unnecessarily. The count was 111 on Sunday.

Local governments had urged residents to cast their votes in advance or early in the day to avoid crowds that could spread the coronavirus. Ms Koike herself shunned public speeches for safety reasons, instead opting to campaign online.

The voter turnout rate was at 33.5 per cent as of 6pm - two hours before polls closed - slightly lower than the last election, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Election Administration Commission.

Former TV anchor Koike became a constant media presence as Covid-19 infections peaked in the Japanese capital in April, pressing people to stay home and businesses to shut down. Her support rate soared by 20 percentage points to around 70 per cent between March and May, according to one poll, with many respondents rating her as one of the more effective political leaders during the crisis.

If all goes to plan, Ms Koike could host a delayed and scaled-back Tokyo Olympics next summer. In the meantime, she has pledged to prepare the capital for another wave of viral infections, while allowing for economic activity.

ABE RIVALRY

Tokyo's gubernatorial election tends to attract a colourful array of candidates.

Among Ms Koike's more serious rivals was anti-poverty campaigner Kenji Utsunomiya, former head of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations. Others included Mr Masayuki Hiratsuka, who campaigned under the slogan "Corona is just a cold", and Mr Taro Yamamoto, who called for the Olympics to be cancelled.

Just over four years ago, former environment minister Koike gave up her seat in parliament to run in the capital's election, pledging to slash her own salary and cut the cost of hosting the summer games.

She defeated 20 rivals including one backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), of which she had been a prominent member, then led a new political group to victory in the Tokyo assembly election.

Ms Koike next tried to build on her success by launching a national party in a bid to topple Mr Abe, but failed when he called a snap general election before she was fully prepared.

Despite their history of bad blood, Ms Koike has at least the tacit acceptance of the LDP, which did not support a candidate against her this time around.

It is unclear whether the 67-year-old will seek to return to the national parliament if she wins a second term ending in 2024.