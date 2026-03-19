Tokyo’s cherry blossoms officially in bloom, 5 days earlier than average year
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TOKYO – A variety of cherry blossoms have started blooming in Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) declared on March 18.
The trees began blooming five days earlier than both the average year and 2025. According to the JMA, the blossoms will be in full bloom in about a week if the warm temperatures continue.
Generally, an official cherry blossom announcement is made when five or six blossoms are observed on a Someiyoshino cherry blossom tree that is used for reference in Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK