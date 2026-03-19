Tokyo’s cherry blossoms officially in bloom, 5 days earlier than average year

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Flowering cherry blossoms and buds from a sample cherry tree. The Somei Yoshino species are seen at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on March 19.

TOKYO – A variety of cherry blossoms have started blooming in Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) declared on March 18 .

The trees began blooming five days earlier than both the average year and 2025 . According to the JMA, the blossoms will be in full bloom in about a week if the warm temperatures continue.

Generally, an official cherry blossom announcement is made when five or six blossoms are observed on a Someiyoshino cherry blossom tree that is used for reference in Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK