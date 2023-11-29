Tokyo to go after businesses that pass off food products as premium Japanese items

Businesses which pass off their food as premium Japanese products beware, the Japanese government could soon be coming after you.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has announced that it will be clamping down on trademark infringements of well known Japanese food products overseas. They include food products such as Kobe beef, Seki Saba mackerel and Uji matcha, reported Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

The Japanese government said it will do so by setting up reporting counters overseas by the Japan External Trade Organisation that will accept reports and conduct checks.

Food products passed off as genuine Japanese items are estimated to rake in more than 70 billion yen (S$633 million) annually according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The first reporting counter was set up in Bangkok on Nov 17 and will receive reports by e-mail and will dispatch its local staff members to confirm when an trademark infringement report is made.

They will then contact the local authorities in Thailand to address the infringements, reported Japanese media.

Some cases they expect to encounter include items which have producers’ names that hint they did not originate in Japan, or meals served at restaurants that do not use fish caught in Japan.

The counters are also due to begin operating in eight countries and regions, including China and Vietnam, in the spring of 2024.

Exports of Japanese agricultural, forestry and fishery products, and other foodstuffs, amounted to 1.414 trillion yen in 2022, tripling over the last decade.