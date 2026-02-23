Tokyo Skytree lift malfunctions, trapping 20 people for about 5 hours

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

An aerial shot of the Tokyo Skytree, which towers 634 metres above ground.

TOKYO – A lift at Japan’s popular tourist attraction Tokyo Skytree stopped about 30m above ground, trapping 20 people inside on the night of Feb 22 , the local police said.

After being trapped in the lift for 5½ hours, 20 men and women, including two children, were rescued, with no injuries .

According to the operating company, two of the four lifts connecting the fourth floor to Tembo Deck, the observation deck 350m above ground, suddenly stopped.

One of the lifts was unmanned, while passengers were on board the other, which was descending.

Due to the disruption, a total of about 1,200 people were temporarily stranded on Tembo Deck and Tembo Galleria, which is 450m above ground.

Tokyo Skytree’s operating company said the tower, which is located in Tokyo’s Sumida ward, will be temporarily closed on Feb 23 for safety checks.

In Japan, Feb 23 is a national holiday, the Emperor’s Birthday, and the final day of a three-day weekend that began on Feb 21 .

It said that those who purchased advance tickets will be refunded. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK