Straitstimes.com header logo

Tokyo Skytree observation deck closed after elevator malfunction trapped 20

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

An aerial shot of the Tokyo Skytree, which towers 634 metres above ground. 

Since Tokyo Skytree opened in 2012, there have been two other cases of elevators in the tower coming to a sudden halt, in 2015 and 2017.

PHOTO: TOKYO SKYTREE

Google Preferred Source badge

TOKYO The observation deck of Tokyo Skytree in Sumida ward, Tokyo, remained closed to visitors on Feb 25 following

an elevator malfunction on the evening

of Feb 22

.

A total of 20 people, including two children, were trapped inside a descending elevator that stopped about 30m above the ground for about 5½ hours.

All were rescued, and no one was injured.

Skytree’s operating company, Tobu Tower Skytree, decided on Feb 24 that the observation deck should remain closed to visitors for inspection for a third day on Feb 25, as inspectors continued to look into the cause of the incident and assess the overall condition of the elevator.

The elevator was manufactured by Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems.

When it stopped suddenly, the intercom inside did not work, so those trapped inside had to use their mobile phones to call emergency services. A subsequent inspection found that the intercom was out of order.

Since Tokyo Skytree opened in 2012, there have been two other cases of elevators in the tower coming to a sudden halt, in 2015 and 2017.

In the March 2017 incident, 27 visitors were trapped in an elevator for about 20 minutes. The operator later resumed using the elevator, saying it was confirmed to be safe, even though the cause of the abrupt stop was not identified. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
20 trapped in Tokyo Skytree elevator for 5 hours, tower to close on Feb 23 and 24
More than a tourist attraction: Tokyo Skytree jolts research as a lightning rod
See more on

Japan

Tourist attractions

Elevators/Lifts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.