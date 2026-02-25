Tokyo Skytree observation deck closed after elevator malfunction trapped 20

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Since Tokyo Skytree opened in 2012, there have been two other cases of elevators in the tower coming to a sudden halt, in 2015 and 2017.

– The observation deck of Tokyo Skytree in Sumida ward, Tokyo, remained closed to visitors on Feb 25 following an elevator malfunction on the evening of Feb 22 .

A total of 20 people, including two children, were trapped inside a descending elevator that stopped about 30m above the ground for about 5½ hours.

All were rescued, and no one was injured.

Skytree’s operating company, Tobu Tower Skytree, decided on Feb 24 that the observation deck should remain closed to visitors for inspection for a third day on Feb 25 , as inspectors continued to look into the cause of the incident and assess the overall condition of the elevator.

The elevator was manufactured by Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems.

When it stopped suddenly, the intercom inside did not work, so those trapped inside had to use their mobile phones to call emergency services. A subsequent inspection found that the intercom was out of order.

In the March 2017 incident, 27 visitors were trapped in an elevator for about 20 minutes. The operator later resumed using the elevator, saying it was confirmed to be safe, even though the cause of the abrupt stop was not identified. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK