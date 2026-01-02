Tokyo sees first snow of season, 14 days later than last season

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – Snow fell in central Tokyo on Jan 2, the season’s first snowfall in the capital, Japan’s weather agency said.

It was a day earlier than the average and 14 days later than last season, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency had announced that heavy snow was expected in mountainous areas of the Kanto-Koshin region – Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures – from the afternoon of Jan 2 to Jan 3.

It said a strong winter-type pressure pattern was developing near Japan, with intense cold air below minus 36 deg C flowing into the Kanto-Koshin region at an altitude of about 5,500m.

Some non-mountainous areas in southern Kanto region, including Tokyo, could see snow accumulation.

Forecast snowfall amounted for the 24-hour period starting from 6pm on Jan 1 were: up to 10cm in the mountainous areas of northern Kanto region; 4cm in northern Kanto’s non-mountainous areas; 5cm in areas covering Hakone, Tama and Chichibu; and 1cm in the non-mountainous area of southern Kanto region. KYODO NEWS