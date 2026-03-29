Tokyo police search military base over Chinese embassy intrusion case

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Police officers stand guard in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, on March 24.

TOKYO – The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) searched a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) garrison on March 29 in connection to the arrest of a GSDF officer who allegedly broke into the Chinese Embassy in Minato ward, Tokyo, last week.

The MPD’s Public Security Bureau searched the Ebino Garrison in Ebino, Miyazaki prefecture, where the 23-year-old second lieutenant was stationed.

According to investigative sources, the search was conducted on suspicion of unlawful entry.

The man was arrested by the MPD on March 24 for allegedly trespassing on the embassy grounds.

During questioning, he was quoted by investigators as saying: “I wanted to tell the ambassador to refrain from making aggressive remarks towards Japan.”

A knife with an 18cm blade, believed to have been brought by the suspect, was discovered in the shrubbery on the embassy premises. The Public Security Bureau is investigating the full details and background of the incident. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK