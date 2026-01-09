Tokyo police investigating deadly stabbing of audio equipment company president as murder case

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – A man was found collapsed and bleeding inside a locked apartment in Ota Ward, Tokyo, at about 10.40am local time on Jan 8, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Jan 9 that the man was Mr Akihiro Kawashima, 44, the president of an audio equipment company, who had resided on the third floor of the apartment.

Some friends who had been unable to reach Mr Kawashima or enter his home contacted police through the building manager. Officers subsequently discovered the victim in the dining kitchen. He was wearing a hoodie, but was in his underwear from the waist down.

According to investigators, Mr Kawashima had more than 10 wounds which were believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.

Five of the injuries, including ones to his neck, lower abdomen and left thigh, were described as major stab wounds. Defensive injuries were also found on both hands.

The cause of death is believed to have been blood loss. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case as murder.

There were no signs the apartment had been ransacked, and the front door was locked. The key was found on the ground near the entrance, and bloody footprints were seen continuing down an exterior staircase to the first floor, investigators said.

Police believe that after attacking Mr Kawashima, the assailant locked the front door, then tossed the apartment key back inside through the mail slot and fled down the exterior stairs.

Mr Kawashima had planned to meet two acquaintances for a meal that day, but did not show up at the meeting place.

Security camera footage from the area showed Mr Kawashima returning home at about 7pm on Jan 7, investigators said.

The apartment building is in a residential neighbourhood about 450m south-east of JR Omori Station. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK