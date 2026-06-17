Tokyo-Osaka bullet train private-room seats to start from $337

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The private rooms will be introduced on the shinkansen departing Tokyo Station on Oct 1.

TOKYO - Central Japan Railway Co said on June 17 that a private-room seat on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, to be introduced in October, will cost from 42,100 yen (S$337) for a one-way trip between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka.

The fare includes the base and express fares, totalling about 14,000 yen. The private rooms will be introduced on the shinkansen departing Tokyo Station at 6am local time on Oct 1.

JR Central and West Japan Railway Co said they will offer private rooms on bullet trains linking Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka. The rooms will be equipped with dedicated Wi-Fi network services and electronic locks. KYODO NEWS