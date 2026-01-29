Tokyo issues new influenza advisory after over 6,000 cases reported at schools, facilities

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – The Tokyo metropolitan government on Jan 29 issued a new influenza advisory, after suspected outbreaks at schools and social welfare facilities exceeded 6,000 cases.

The metropolitan government had issued its first such advisory for this season in October, followed by a warning in November, both of which were later lifted.

This marks the first time in 17 years, since the 2008 to 2009 season, that a new advisory has been issued after a warning was lifted within the same flu season.

The metropolitan government is urging frequent handwashing, disinfection and mask-wearing.

According to the metropolitan government, the number of patients reported per designated medical institution in Tokyo during the week of Jan 19 to 25 reached 13.83. The threshold for an advisory to be issued is 10.

Although the number had been below the advisory threshold since the start of 2026 , the metropolitan government believes year-end and New Year travel and the reopening of schools may have contributed to the increase.

Reports of suspected influenza outbreaks at schools and social welfare facilities in Tokyo this season had exceeded 6,000 cases by Jan 25 . THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK