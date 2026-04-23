Tokyo government urges employers to allow T-shirts and shorts at work to beat the heat

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A Bureau of Environment employee wearing a short-sleeved shirt and shorts at the Tokyo metropolitan government building on April 22.

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- The Tokyo metropolitan government on April 23 began calling for workplaces to implement Tokyo Cool Biz, a campaign that balances energy conservation with staying comfortable, as the 2026 special heatstroke warning system started on the day.

Metropolitan government employees were already seen wearing T-shirts and shorts on the day.

Tokyo Cool Biz incorporates smart energy use and clothing that keeps people cooler compared with summer attire generally worn at work. The campaign encourages a shift in three areas to beat the heat: work, daily life and clothing.

In the work category, the campaign promotes early morning shifts and working from home.

The daily life category encourages people to be aware of the temperature and check if there is a risk of heatstroke. Under the clothing category, people are recommended to prioritise comfort, depending on the time, place and occasion.

The initiative was launched amid rising energy costs due to the situation in the Middle East and the extreme summer heat in recent years.

The metropolitan government aims to have the campaign be implemented throughout Tokyo, modelling it after the Cool Biz movement that Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike helped make a national standard during her time as environment minister.

On April 22, in the Bureau of Environment located in the Tokyo metropolitan government building, many employees were wearing T-shirts and short-sleeved blouses, and no one seemed to be wearing neckties.

“I was a bit nervous, but it’s very comfortable, and I feel like it’ll improve my work efficiency,” said a 41-year-old official at the Bureau of Environment, who wore shorts to the office for the first time.

“As it gets even hotter, I would like to come in earlier and work from home as well.”

The metropolitan government issued its first notice in April permitting employees to come to work in shorts. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK