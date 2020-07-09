Tokyo sees single-day record of 220 coronavirus cases, blames increased testing

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Tokyo found a record 224 coronavirus cases on Thursday (July 9), a record for a single day, even as officials continued to assert that a state of emergency is not necessary.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that increased testing had led to the surge, with the authorities encouraging night-time businesses such as host and hostess bars to have their staff tested.

While small in comparison to some global cities, the number reported by national broadcaster NHK came as a shock after the figure had dropped below 100 on Wednesday for the first time in a week.

Tokyo markets reacted negatively to the news, with the Topix index erasing its gains. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura had said earlier that figures on Thursday and Friday could be higher because of reporting lags from Wednesday.

Officials have argued that the recent spike in cases is different from back in April, as the bulk of the infections are from those in their 20s and 30s who are less likely to fall severely ill. The healthcare system is not under strain, and more infection cases can be traced, they've said. Mr Nishimura reiterated on Thursday that there was no need to declare a state of emergency at this time.

However, the capital’s virus monitoring panel meeting, which was live-streamed, heard a report that infections were increasing among people in their 40s and 50s, as well as advice that the healthcare system should be strengthened. A city official said a new facility was being prepared to isolate mild cases.

Ms Koike said she wants to boost the city's testing capacity to 10,000 cases a day. She called on people to avoid areas that meet the "Three C's" - closed spaces, crowded spaces and close-contact settings - and especially encouraging people at drinking parties not to drink from the same glass.

Central and local governments have sometimes clashed over the response to the virus. Ms Koike last weekend urged Tokyo residents to avoid traveling to other parts of the country, while Cabinet ministers have repeatedly said no such restraint is necessary.