Tokyo expects 'large number' of new coronavirus cases, including clusters in workplaces

People walk through Shinjuku's Kabukicho area in Tokyo on June 12, 2020.
People walk through Shinjuku's Kabukicho area in Tokyo on June 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
6 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Tokyo will record "quite a large number" of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (June 24) after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said.

"Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately," she told reporters, adding that test results from the same unnamed company were expected to add to the seven infections found there previously.

In addition, more than 10 positive results are expected from group testing in Shinjuku, Koike said, referring to an area of the Japanese capital known for its night life.

 

