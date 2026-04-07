Straitstimes.com header logo

Tokyo confirms Japanese national held by Iran freed

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

It was the second release after the Japanese government announced in March that another Japanese national was freed by Iran.

It was the second release after the Japanese government announced in March that another Japanese national was freed by Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

TOKYO - Iran freed a Japanese national held since January, Tokyo said on April 7, with Kyodo News reporting that the person was believed to be the Tehran bureau chief of broadcaster NHK.

It was the second release after the Japanese government announced in March that another Japanese national was freed by Iran.

“The Japanese embassy in Iran has confirmed that a Japanese national who was detained by Iranian authorities on Jan 20 was released on April 6 local time,” government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

“The ambassador in Iran directly met that person after release and confirmed they were in good health,” Mr Kihara told reporters.

Contacted by AFP, NHK was not immediately available to confirm the report.

Media reports had said earlier that the NHK bureau chief arrested on Jan 20 was sent to a prison known for holding political detainees.

A Japanese government spokesperson at the time told reporters that a Japanese citizen had been detained on that date but declined to give more details.

NHK had also declined to comment. AFP

More on this topic
Japan-owned tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz
Japan’s Sanae Takaichi seeks talks with Iran’s leader before ultimatum


See more on

Japan

Iran

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.