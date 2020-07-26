Tokyo confirms 239 new coronavirus cases on Sunday: Media

Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Tokyo officials confirmed 239 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (July 26), Japanese media reported, as the capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the sixth straight day new cases in the city have exceeded 200.

While Japan was spared the kind of surge in infections that have killed tens of thousands in other countries, Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases.

 
 
 

