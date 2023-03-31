Tokyo averts floods with an intricate cavern of underground tunnels and vaults

TOKYO – About 14 storeys beneath bustling Tokyo, or 42m underground, lies a cavern of tunnels and vaults that temporarily stores swelling rainwater to prevent flooding above ground.

Climate change has, however, drastically increased the risks of inundation, given higher odds of stronger typhoons and prolonged bouts of heavy rainfall.

Plans are under way to further grow the city’s operational reservoir capacity to 3.6 million cubic metres – from the current 2.64 million cubic metres – by the end of this decade, with the construction of more underground facilities, officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) told The Straits Times on Friday.

On top of that, another 1.5 million cubic metres of reservoir storage is expected to be under construction in 2030, with Tokyo aiming for a total planned capacity to 5.1 million cubic metres, which is enough for 2,040 Olympic-size pools.

ST understands that this number will be reviewed again in fiscal 2023, which begins on Saturday.

This is part of a 6.6 trillion yen (S$66 billion) plan to strengthen the capital’s resilience against flooding, alongside plans to raise coastal sea walls and river embankments.

While Tokyo started out building conventional in-ground reservoirs, land scarcity and sky-high land prices in the capital drove urban planners to dig deep.

The current system of 28 so-called “regulating reservoirs”, with a capacity enough for 1,056 Olympic-size pools, comprises 16 in-ground reservoirs, nine underground vaults, and three underground tunnels.

But Tokyo’s urban planners are increasingly concerned that this existing network is not robust enough to cope with extreme weather events.

Mr Tetsuro Fujisaki, TMG’s director for urban resilience, told ST that Tokyo had a close shave when Typhoon Hagibis slammed directly into the capital in October 2019, bringing a record-breaking total precipitation of 650mm.

While the network of underground vaults and tunnels kept flooding to within 0.85 sq km – with damage to about 600 buildings – it was brought nearly to the brink: One vault was 98 per cent full, while another tunnel, 91 per cent.

“Typhoons and torrential downpours are expected to become increasingly frequent and severe due to climate change,” Mr Fujisaki said, citing United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change forecasts of a rise in temperatures by 2 deg C by 2100. TMG’s forecasts show that this will bring 1.1 times more rainfall and a 60cm increase in sea levels to the capital.

Tokyo is sharing its expertise of using underground space to manage flooding risks with regional capitals such as Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.