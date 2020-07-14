Tokyo anticipates more cases as virus spreads beyond nightclubs

TOKYO • The Japanese capital reported 119 coronavirus cases yesterday, its first reading below 200 in five days, which may ease concerns that the virus is spreading beyond nightclubs and known hot spots.

Tokyo's latest outbreak clusters are tied to a childcare centre, where around 22 children and teachers were confirmed to have the virus, and a theatre house where 30 people including actors and guests tested positive. The cases were reported over the weekend, according to local media.

Governor Yuriko Koike confirmed the 119 cases yesterday.

Up until Sunday, the number of infections had topped the 200-mark for four straight days.

Japan's latest infections have mostly been tied to the Tokyo area, but the surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba are also starting to see increased reports of Covid-19.

Government officials have avoided calling for broader restrictions in response to the spread, saying the issue is localised and the medical system is not under strain.

Speaking in Hokkaido last Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the infections a "Tokyo problem", Japanese media reported.

Japan's flare-up is part of a resurgence in cases across Asia from Hong Kong to Melbourne.

Rather than resort to full-blown lockdowns, many governments are seeking targeted approaches to allow their economies to recover.

Countries are seeking to reopen their battered economies after an initial success with virus prevention efforts, only to wrestle with new clusters of infections.

The infections in the broader Tokyo area have become a point of increased concern as new clusters emerge, and as the government is set to begin a campaign to subsidise domestic travel.

However, the effort to spark economic activity could bring increased numbers of city dwellers to the countryside, and has been criticised on social media as residents worry that the visitors could be a source of infection.

Mr Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the Covid-19 response, urged Ms Koike over the weekend to consider imposing business restrictions on Tokyo restaurants and bars that were not taking "thorough" measures against the coronavirus.

Over in Kansai, the second largest metropolitan area in Japan centred around the city of Osaka, officials are also seeing growing numbers of Covid-19 infections.

On Sunday, the Osaka government raised its coronavirus alert level to advise residents to be more cautious after reporting an increase in the number of untraceable infections and 32 new cases, the highest daily tally since Japan ended its state of emergency in May.

And on the southern island of Okinawa, the US military has reported at least 60 cases among soldiers in recent days and two Marine bases have been locked down. The island hosts a majority of the US military presence in Japan.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has sought tougher measures and more transparency from the United States.

Japan has put off a nationwide lockdown - saying the medical system is intact and that most new infections are younger patients who do not have serious symptoms. Last Friday, the country began allowing large-scale events involving a maximum of 5,000 people, such as sporting events and musical concerts.

Meanwhile, the government campaign to spur domestic tourism has drawn both enthusiasm and ire, with some social media users telling urbanites to stay away from rural areas.

The government aims to subsidise up to half of eligible domestic travel costs through discounts and coupons during its "Go To Travel" campaign. The start of the campaign was moved forward to July 22 - ahead of a four-day weekend - from August, Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said last Friday.

Despite the government's push, "Please don't come here" was a common theme in tweets from those outside the capital.

