Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Under the shadow of Covid-19 and 1964 success

TOKYO - It was Oct 10, 1964.

Singapore would not be independent for another 10 months. Elvis Presley and Bruce Lee were at the apex of their careers.

Under clear cerulean skies and with the mercury at a breezy 20 deg C, that autumn day was Tokyo's.

The world's attention was on the Japanese capital for the opening ceremony of the 18th modern Summer Olympic Games - never mind the seasonal misnomer.

In just 19 short years since defeat in World War II, Tokyo had risen from the ashes of war and its status as a Third World backwater to become a technological marvel.

It was nothing short of transformative for the first city in Asia to host the marquee sporting event. The shinkansen bullet train - at the time the world's fastest - began service just nine days earlier, connecting Tokyo to Osaka half the country away.

Aware of cultural and language barriers, Tokyo introduced pictograms - including toilet signs - that would become the world standard as a universal language.

The whole country stood united, the air crackling with excitement, as 19-year-old Yoshinori Sakai jogged up the 163 steps of the Japan National Stadium to light the Olympic cauldron.

He had been born in Hiroshima on Aug 6, 1945, just after the atomic bomb levelled his city. Who better to epitomise Japan's commitment to reconstruction and peace?

The Olympics, a time of tremendous national pride, was a smashing success. It marked Japan's ascendancy to becoming a major economic power.

Tokyo's leaders are now hoping for an equally transformative experience on Friday (July 23), when the 32nd Summer Olympic Games begin.

They want to reassert Japan's influence on the global stage amid China's rise. As then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe triumphantly described after Tokyo won the bid in 2013: "Japan is back."

And in pitching the Games as a "Reconstruction Games" in its early candidature, they want to show the world how the Tohoku region in north-east Japan, battered by the March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami, and Fukushima nuclear disaster, is safe and has recovered from the trauma.

The "Recovery Games" idea has taken on added significance amid Covid-19, with leaders pitching the event as the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

Japan's leaders are hoping for a major feel-good soft power victory in bringing inspiration to billions suffering worldwide. While the loss of the immediate tourism windfall from a ban on spectators is inevitable, they hope that pushing ahead with the event can earn goodwill that will pay off over the longer term.

Yet, the Games - a bloated sporting spectacle at this point in time - is dividing the country between those who support them going ahead and those who have turned against them.

What's at stake

Tokyo 2020, as the Games are still branded, are the first Olympics to be belatedly held.

The Summer Games have been cancelled only three times since the founding of the modern Olympics in 1896 - in 1916 (Berlin), 1940 (Tokyo/Helsinki), and 1944 (London).

In Mr Abe's enthusiasm to host the Games, he had looked no further than his grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, who, as prime minister from 1957 to 1960, was instrumental in getting Tokyo to win the bid and host the 1964 Games.

Likewise, Mr Abe invested plenty of political capital in bidding for the Games, recalling nostalgically his memories of attending the 1964 Olympics as a 10-year-old boy.

He personally made a charismatic pitch to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saying: "(The Tohoku disaster) has never done and will never do any damage to Tokyo. There are no health-related problems until now and there will not be in the future. I make the statement to you in the most emphatic and unequivocal way."

In 2016, he even cosplayed as Super Mario at the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

But Covid-19 has upended Japan's best laid-out plans.

Last year, when Mr Abe and the IOC came to the decision to postpone the Games by a year, they said they wanted the event to be held in a "complete form", with athletes competing at the highest level in front of fans in the stands.

Yet, athletes are now confined to the pressure-cooker environment of the "Olympic bubble" - though it is loosely enforced and many delegations are reportedly breaking the rules - while spectators have been barred from attending.

The attention on Tohoku has also largely faded, with Fukushima now becoming a sideshow to the Games' Covid-19 recovery messaging.

That said, the Olympic torch relay across all of Japan's 47 prefectures flagged off in March in Fukushima, while meals at the Athletes' Village are being served using Fukushima produce.

The budget is expanding by the day. Tokyo has lost an estimated US$800 million (S$1.09 billion) in ticket revenue. Costs to hold the Games had, even before the postponement, ballooned to US$12.6 billion, though estimates say much more has been spent.

The year-long rescheduling further cost organisers an estimated 300 billion yen (S$3.75 billion) in fees from venue rentals, hotel bookings and labour costs.

Meanwhile, the single-minded determination to hold the Games at the expense of smaller-scale, once-in-a-lifetime milestones for many Japanese, including coming-of-age day and graduation ceremonies, as well as other festivals, from live concerts to fireworks festivals, has further added to the resentment.

Many around Japan - and especially in Tokyo - who are doubtful of the government's pandemic response and struggling to make ends meet, have started to question the priorities of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the IOC.

Dr Shigeru Omi, who heads the government's panel of medical experts, blatantly said that it was "not normal" that the Games were going ahead in the pandemic.

Key business leaders have also weighed in, with SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son saying that Japan had "a lot to lose" and Rakuten chief Mickey Mikitani calling it a "suicide mission".

Japan Olympic Committee executive board member Kaori Yamaguchi wrote that the Games "have already lost meaning and are being held just for the sake of them", and that Japan was in a position of "damned if we do, damned if we do not".

Even Emperor Naruhito is said to have signalled his concerns over the Games.

In this atmosphere, many Japanese have come to ask: Why are they being asked to make a sacrifice? Is the stagecraft even worth it any more?

The heat factor

What has changed since 1964 is the growing influence of the IOC, which has granted itself the "supreme authority" in all Olympic matters in its charter. Contracts heavily favour the IOC at the expense of individual host cities, which have very little wiggle room and are laden with a massive bill if they pull out.

The host city contract clearly states: "In case of withdrawal of the Games by the IOC, or termination of this contract by the IOC for any reason whatsoever, the city... hereby waives any claim and right to any form of indemnity, damages or other compensation or remedy of any kind."

Sensing public anger over Covid-19, Mr Suga has repeatedly said that it was ultimately the IOC's decision to pull the plug - not his or Tokyo's.

Yet, even before Covid-19 struck, heat was a key concern for organisers.

The invisible threat, exacerbated by climate change, killed more than 1,000 people across Japan in the muggy summer of 2018 and more than 1,000 again in the summer of 2019. Athletes reportedly struggled in Olympic test events held at the time.

Other than the heat, the months of July to September are typhoon season for Japan, although major storms are rare around Tokyo.

When the decision was made in March last year to delay the pandemic-hit Games by a year, there were hopes that the Games could instead be held in the cooler months of spring or autumn, as was the case in 1964.

But the IOC's calculations apparently weighed in favour of the interests of its top broadcast partner NBC, as broadcasters are the IOC's paymasters, accounting for 73 per cent of its revenue. July and August are typical voids in sports programming in the United States.

To avoid Tokyo's brutal heat, it was decided in 2019 to move the marathon event 800km north to Sapporo in Hokkaido. Yet, temperatures in Sapporo on Sunday (July 18) reached 35 deg C in its highest reading in 21 years.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has already forecast that this year's summer will be "hotter than average". Organisers are rushing to prepare heat countermeasures such as tents, mist sprays and drink supplies.

All this makes Tokyo's claims in its candidature file ring hollow. It had said: "With many days of mild and sunny weather, this period provides an ideal climate for athletes to perform at their best."

Whether this was sheer wilfulness or plain ignorance, Tokyo would have been aware of the IOC's commercial interests in overstating its bid.

The NBC now forecasts this year's Games to be its "most profitable yet".

Scandals

And then there is the long string of scandals. French prosecutors are investigating Tokyo's bid to host the Games, suspecting bribery.

In 2015, the initial design for the Japan National Stadium, awarded to the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, was abruptly scrapped after it was widely mocked for its facade and spiralling costs. Organisers held a new design competition, won by home-grown architect Kengo Kuma.

Then came allegations of plagiarism - that the Games logo was copied from the logo design of a Belgian theatre company. While designer Kenjiro Sano insisted that his work was original, he confessed to having copied material for earlier projects, and the design was canned.

In February this year, Tokyo 2020 committee chief Yoshiro Mori resigned in ignominy over discriminating remarks against women.

A month later, creative director Hiroshi Sasaki stepped down for the opening and closing ceremonies after he suggested that Ms Naomi Watanabe, a popular Japanese plus-sized comedienne, should dress up as a pig in an "Olympig" concept.

Last week, IOC president Thomas Bach ignited fury when he said there was "zero risk" of Covid-19 spread at the Games despite reports of lax oversight, and then when he referred to the Japanese people as "Chinese".

And now, just days out from the Games, Olympic composer Keigo Oyamada has resigned over descriptions in a 1995 magazine article that he had bullied his classmates with disabilities. Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Monday (July 19) that his scores will not be used at the ceremony.

With the image of the Tokyo 2020 Games sullied, top-tier sponsor Toyota on Monday said that the company was pulling all its Olympic-related advertisements.

Still, the die has been cast as the clock ticks down to Friday's opening ceremony.

It is a risky gambit - one that may very well pay off for Mr Suga, who must call a general election by October - if Japan can bask in glory from a successful Games.

He will be hoping that the legacy of the Games will not lead to his political downfall.