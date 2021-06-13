To tang ping or not to tang ping?

Young people in China, struggling with increasingly out-of-reach goals in the competitive rat race, consider 'lying flat' and doing the bare minimum to get by in life

Ms Liu Chunwu, 29, who liaises with people from different countries as part of her job at Guanghua School of Management at Peking University, said she chose her job because she enjoyed the international experience. Ms Liu, who used to work for the United Nations in the US, moved back to Inner Mongolia last year to be closer to her parents. Ms Liu believes there is a choice when it comes to being part of China's rat race. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIU CHUNWU
Mr Jing Qi, 29, chose to pursue his interests in education as a way to stay out of "nei juan". The philosophy graduate remembers many of his classmates at university wanting to major in economics because of better job security, and not out of a real interest. He believes that there is a choice whether to be part of China's rat race or not. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JING QI
Aw Cheng Wei  China Correspondent In Beijing
  Published
    46 min ago
Living on 200 yuan (S$41) a month, not working for two years and playing a corpse on television when the mood strikes - such is the life described in a forum post that has gone viral recently, and led to youth in China questioning their choices.

"Tang ping" or "lie flat" is the true measure of life, according to the post in April on search engine operator Baidu's forum site Tieba. "Humans shouldn't have to work so hard. We should aim for a simple life, that is why I do things slowly. I (also) do not have to do anything for others."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 13, 2021, with the headline 'To tang ping or not to tang ping?'.
