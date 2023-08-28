Tipping culture sparks controversy among South Koreans

SEOUL - A popular Seoul-based bagel shop recently became a lightning rod for controversy when a photo of the shop went viral online. Sitting next to the cash register was a tip jar – a sight that touched the nerves of many South Koreans who feel store owners are shifting the burden of rising operating costs to consumers by attempting to introduce gratuities.

Tipping is not expected or practised by customers in South Korea, but over the years, a few local businesses have started asking for tips. The bagel place in question is famous for having a London theme – the irony being that tipping is not essential in the UK, particularly in shops like that one where customers pick out their own products and walk up to the cashier to pay for them.

Much of the population remains negative towards the practice of tipping.

Kakao Mobility Corp, the operator of the nation’s biggest taxi-hailing service Kakao T, introduced a system in July where users can choose to add a tip to their fare when service is satisfactory. A recent survey by local pollster Open Survey showed that 71.7 per cent of respondents are against the taxi platform’s tip function, with only 17.2 per cent saying they are for it.

“Taxi fares are expensive enough, and it feels like asking for a tip is a way of sneakily raising the fare even higher,” said a 36-year-old office worker surnamed Lee who is based in Seoul.

The survey showed that 53 per cent of respondents felt that cab fares in South Korea are “high”, with 11.1 per cent saying they are “very high”. Only 24.5 per cent said taxi fares are “appropriate”.

Why South Korea has no tipping

Among the biggest complaints about stores asking for tips is that South Korean law states that business owners should notify the customers of the full prices of products, including value-added tax. Hence, it is illegal to request service charges in addition to the prices that appear on the menu.

A customer voluntarily paying a tip due to being satisfied with the service is not illegal, although the existence of the option of giving a tip also puts pressure on some Koreans who are not familiar with the practice.

“I was caught off-guard because I didn’t expect it (the tip jar) to be there. I didn’t want to look like a cheapskate so I put some 1,000 won (S$1) bills in,” said 37-year-old Choi Yu-jin who recently went to a bar that had one of these jars.

Tipping practices around the world vary, and in countries like the United States, leaving a bare minimum of 18 per cent or more of the bill as a tip is not just seen as etiquette, but is assumed to be mandatory.

This is because tip earnings factor into the base wages for certain employees who receive a substantial portion of their income in tips – US federal law defines “tipped employees” as those who regularly receive more than US$30 (S$41) per month in tips. The combination of regular wages and tips must amount to at least the minimum wage – which differs in most states that have their own laws on the minimum wage.