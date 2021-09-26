Timeline: Arrests, anger, court battles

The 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant, followed by China's detention of two Canadians, sparked an unprecedented dispute between Beijing and Ottawa.

Here is a timeline of her extradition case.

Aug 22, 2018: A New York court issues an arrest warrant for Ms Meng to stand trial in the United States.

Dec 1: She is arrested by Canadian police in Vancouver as she changes planes. The arrest is not made public until Dec 5.

Dec 7: Court proceedings show that the US issued the arrest warrant because it believes Ms Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking US sanctions.

Dec 10: Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are arrested in China.

Dec 11: Ms Meng is released on bail to house arrest in Vancouver by a British Columbia court.

Jan 8, 2019: Documents found by Reuters confirm Huawei's links to companies suspected of operating in Iran and Syria.

Jan 22: The US Justice Department announces it will formally seek the extradition of Ms Meng to the US.

March 1: Canada approves her extradition order to the US.

March 6: China says it found "hazardous pests" in Canadian canola samples and blocks most shipments of the crop.

June 25: China blocks all pork shipments from Canada.

June 19, 2020: China charges the two detained Canadians with suspected espionage.

Sept 28: Hearings begin on whether to allow Ms Meng to add a new allegation of abuse of process to the case.

Aug 4, 2021: Ms Meng returns to the courtroom for the final weeks of her hearings.

Aug 10: A Chinese court sentences Mr Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage. Ms Meng's extradition hearing wraps up and the Canadian judge sets Oct 21 to announce a date to issue a ruling.

Sept 24: Ms Meng reaches an agreement with US prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, US prosecutors say - a move that should allow her to leave Canada.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE