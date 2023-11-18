Time running out as Taiwan’s opposition parties deadlocked over joint presidency bid

TAIPEI – In a dramatic anticlimax, Taiwan’s two main opposition parties failed to agree on who would lead a joint presidential ticket, which they had been expected to announce on the morning of Nov 18.

A five-hour meeting the night before between Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) and the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) which stretched till 2am came to naught when they could not agree over the margin of error for opinion polls.

They had earlier agreed to a review of existing opinion surveys by pollsters to determine which party’s candidate would run for president – and the other his running mate – and now have less than a week to do so by the Nov 24 deadline to register their candidacy.

Analysts believe that a team-up between the two parties would be the only way for the opposition – all seen as more mainland-friendly – to present a formidable challenge to the ruling independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

At a press conference on Nov 18, the TPP’s candidate Dr Ko Wen-je, who is also his party’s founder and chairman, said that he could not be expected to “surrender” to the KMT on the polls issue.

He had previously agreed that even if he came out ahead of the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih in the polling survey results but his lead was within the margin of error, he would count that as a win for his rival.

Dr Ko said he had agreed to a margin of error of 3 percentage points, and claimed that the KMT was now asking for a margin of error of 6 percentage points.

“If the KMT insists we agree to a margin of error of more than 6 per cent, Hou might win this primary, but he wouldn’t win the election,” he told reporters.

At a separate media conference held immediately after, KMT chairman Eric Chu refuted Dr Ko’s claims and said the opinion polls should be reviewed according to their statistical margin of error, which is dependent on the number of samples.

Still, hopes for a potential unity ticket were not completely quashed.

Dr Ko said that “anything is possible” in the days before the registration deadline.

“This election is full of surprises,” he acknowledged, adding that he hopes to continue consultations with the KMT.

Meanwhile, Mr Chu said that as long as one thinks of the big picture, “any problems can be resolved.”

“If we only have ourselves in our hearts, then all sorts of problems will be created,” he added, noting that a joint bid was “necessary” for the Taiwanese people.

For months, current Taiwan Vice-President William Lai Ching-te has maintained a commanding lead in opinion polls, with various polls pegging support levels for the DPP candidate at between 30 per cent and 38 per cent.