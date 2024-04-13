TikTok’s latest obsession is Donghua Jinlong, a Chinese company producing glycine

Ever heard of industrial grade glycine?

Never? Not many people have either.

But the amino acid, which one’s body uses to create protein, appears to be the latest obsession of TikTokers, with memes and explainer videos about it sprouting up on the social media platform.

What sparked the craze was a series of TikTok videos posted from December 2023 by a Chinese glycine manufacturing company named Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, which have gone viral.

The manufacturer’s most popular video, which was uploaded on March 28, has garnered close to 700,000 views, 72,200 likes and 24,000 shares so far.

The company, which also produces glycine derivatives, advertised the amino acid as a safe “seasoning, sweetener, or nutritional supplement”.

Glycine can also be used in pickles, sweet sauces, soy sauce, vinegar and juices to boost their flavours and textures, the company added. The quality, it said, is “top-notch”. The taste? Superior.