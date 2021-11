HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - ByteDance ordered its employees to end their day by 7pm, becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours.

Staff in China should work only from 10am to 7pm on Mondays to Fridays, and will need to seek permission to stay beyond those hours at least one day in advance, according to an internal document on Monday (Nov 1) that was seen by Bloomberg News.