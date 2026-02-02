Tighter curbs at major Western education hubs may steer more students to South Korea: Study

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korea has stepped up efforts to attract more international students.

- South Korea is poised for a sharper rise in international students, as major Western study destinations tighten entry rules, a shift that could redirect global demand toward Asia, according to a new study.

The study warns that South Korea could face similar tensions unless the rapid influx is balanced with housing capacity and community need.

In a recent paper, Professor Kim Do-hye of anthropology at Duksung Women’s University, examined the consequences of tightening restrictions on international students in Britain, Canada and Australia.

The paper was published in the December issue of the peer-reviewed Korean Journal of International Migration and released in January.

“Political moves that blame international students are increasingly portraying them as scapegoats for broader social issues in the world’s largest student destinations,” Prof Kim wrote.

She added that rising expectations that Asian students who traditionally headed to Western countries may instead turn to destinations within Asia could contribute to further growth in international student numbers in South Korea.

According to the research, Britain’s international student population fell 4 per cent year on year in 2024 after the country introduced a series of restrictions, including a halt to issuing family visas for master’s students. The move came amid growing concerns over immigration levels, the paper said.

Australia and Canada have also tightened restrictions on foreign student inflows, citing mounting complaints from residents over housing shortages and competition for part-time jobs.

By contrast, South Korea has stepped up efforts to attract more international students, viewing them as part of the solution to challenges stemming from its demographic crisis, including the financial strain on regional universities and labour shortages.

With both central and local governments actively pursuing policies to draw foreign students, the number of international students in South Korea has increased over the past decade, reaching 253,400 in 2025.

The government aims to bolster the figure to 300,000 by 2027, raising expectations that South Korea could absorb demand diverted from traditional education hubs.

However, Prof Kim warned that unfavourable public sentiment toward international students could also emerge in Korea.

She cited conflicts over dormitory allocations as foreign student enrolment has outpaced facility expansion, particularly with local universities competing to increase international admissions.

One such dispute recently arose at Jeonbuk National University in Jeonju, North Jeolla province, after the university decided to reduce dormitory allocations for South Korean students to accommodate more foreign students.

The issue was temporarily resolved when the university maintained the number of South Korean students by increasing room occupancy from two to three or four students, though complaints persist.

“Korea has tended to place greater emphasis on economic benefits than on universal human rights in policies related to foreign inflows, which means a favourable environment for international students could change abruptly,” Prof Kim said.

“Given that perceptions of fair distribution have become a sensitive issue among younger generations, controversies over alleged preferential treatment for foreign students could escalate into serious social conflict.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK