NANJING (XINHUA) - More than 10,000 passengers were stranded at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in east China's Jiangsu province due to thunderstorms that had been battering the city since 6pm local time on Monday (July 30).

Nearly 130 domestic flights have been delayed or cancelled, accounting for over 80 per cent of the total flights, said an airport source.

The local meteorological department said downpours will continue until 9pm.